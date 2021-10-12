Nigel Farage duped into saying ‘Up the ‘Ra!’ in video message

Nigel Farage has said he was duped into saying “Up the ‘Ra!” in a video message.

Mr Farage, a leading Brexiteer and former head of the United Kingdom Independence Party, used the republican slogan in a paid-for birthday greeting video.

The GB News host offers to record personal messages for members of the public for a fee of €87 on video-sharing platform Cameo, according to The Irish Times.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Farage says: “This message is for Brian Ó Céileachair, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday. This comes from your good friend Aidan.

“Now, it’s a bit early in the day, so all I’ve got, actually, is coffee. But I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ’Ra!” he says before taking a drink of coffee.

Mr Ó Céileachair posted the video on social media, commenting: “Quite possibly the best birthday present I’ve ever gotten courtesy of Aidan Hart and my mate Nigel Farage.”

Mr Farage told MailOnline: “If I saw ‘Up the ’Ra!’ I would have looked at that as something very innocent, and wouldn’t have even known there was an implication to it.

“A lot of messages that I get are friends sending each other messages with their own little jokes or their own little words, which I have to judge – and of course I reject some if they are crude or offensive.”

Asked if he would read out a message if he knew it supported the IRA, Farage replied, “Are you joking? I had a face-to-face death threat from them.”

Mr Farage, who says he joined Cameo to “connect with people from all over the world in a more personal way”, has 4,000 fans and a five-star rating on the platform, based on 548 reviews.