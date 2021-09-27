Emergency services respond to major fire at Glenisk factory

Emergency services are attending the scene of a fire at the Glenisk factory in Killeigh, near Tullamore, Offaly.

More than 30 firefighters from surrounding areas are currently at the scene.

The blaze engulfed the entire facility and is understood to have caused considerable damage.

Emergency services worked to evacuate 50 staff from the factory.

The company has said everyone was evacuated from the building safely, and they will now assess the damage. It is not yet clear what caused the blaze.

It is understood that a number of people are being treated for smoke inhalation with no other injuries being reported.

Gardaí have closed off the road to the facility.

Fire services are advising people in the locality to stay indoors and close windows. They are also asking the public to stay away from the area if possible.