Fiancée of man killed in crash hours before wedding expecting their ‘miracle baby’

Myles 'Miley' Harty (20) from Co Limerick had been due to marry Kate Quilligan on August 21st
The fiancée of a man killed in a Limerick road crash last month, just hours before the couple’s wedding, has announced she is expecting their “miracle baby”.

Myles “Miley” Harty (20), from Askeaton, Co Limerick, died instantly when the car he was a passenger in left the road and hit a pole at around 1am on August 21st.

Mr Harty had been due to marry Kate Quilligan at St Munchin’s Church in Limerick City later that day.

Marking his one-month anniversary on Tuesday, Ms Quilligan posted a tribute to Facebook, announcing she was pregnant with their child.

I’m so happy that I will be able to hold onto a part of you for the rest of my life

She wrote: “Baby you knew I needed something to get me [through] the bad days and that’s [why] you blessed me with our miracle baby I [k]new you wouldn’t just leave me so you left me a part of you.

“I’m so happy that I will be able to hold onto a part of you for the rest of my life we have a love like no other and even death can’t break that.”

Can’t wait to get to meet our prince or princess 👑 💙💖there daddy is one proud man in heaven 💯❤️all we ever wanted was...

Posted by Kate Quilligan on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Last Thursday, Ms Quilligan posted a picture of a babygrow with the words: “Handpicked for earth by my Daddy in Heaven.”

“Can’t wait to get to meet our prince or princess. [Their] daddy is one proud man in heaven all we ever wanted was our own little family and [now our] dream is coming through,” she wrote.

