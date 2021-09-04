Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 15:07

Additional allegations made against homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn

The Dublin city councillor died last month.
Additional allegations made against homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn

Two additional allegations have been made against homelessness campaign Anthony Flynner, who died last month.

According to the Irish Examiner, the complaints are of a similar nature to two earlier allegations of sexual impropriety made against the founder of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH).

The week after the Dublin city councillor's death on August 18th, two separate individuals made the complaints, both relating to alleged incidents in mid-2020.

One of the allegations was made to ICHH and the other to a politician, both of which were passed to gardaí who were examining the initial allegations.

At the time of his death, Mr Flynn had been suspended from his role at ICHH following the earlier allegations.

He had previously been interviewed by gardaí from the Divisional Protective Services Unit (DPSU) at Store Street Garda station as part of a major investigation, however, it was understood that he was not arrested.

More in this section

‘You have a murderer in Ireland’: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son makes fresh appeal ‘You have a murderer in Ireland’: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son makes fresh appeal
Next stage of reopening ‘all ok’ to go ahead, Varadkar says Next stage of reopening ‘all ok’ to go ahead, Varadkar says
DUP leader calls for change of policy or leadership in PSNI DUP leader calls for change of policy or leadership in PSNI
Prince Albert of Monaco visits Trinity College following €1m donation

Prince Albert of Monaco visits Trinity College following €1m donation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more