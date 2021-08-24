Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 16:40

Ryanair to cease services from Belfast airports

The airline said they will stop flying to and from Belfast International Airport by the end of October.
Ryanair to cease services from Belfast airports

Ryanair will no longer provide services from Belfast International Airport by the end of October, the airline has confirmed.

On Tuesday, Ryanair informed the airport it will cease flying to and from the destination in the coming months and will also end its seasonal routes from Belfast City Airport at the end of the summer.

As reported by The Irish Times, a spokesperson for Belfast International Airport described the airline's decision as "disappointing", adding: "It has been a difficult period for aviation and a time when consumers need some stability and faith in the Northern Ireland air transport network".

The spokesperson said they had however been "anticipating such a move" and have been engaging with new and existing airlines in an effort to continue to provide the vacated routes. "To this end we hope to be able to make announcements regarding fresh route development in the near future," they added.

Ryanair's current routes from Belfast International Airport include Alicante, Crakow, Gdansk, Malaga, Milan and Warsaw, while their Belfast City Airport flights include Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Ibiza, Majorca, Malaga, Milan and Valencia.

More in this section

Man in 80s arrested over attempted murder after arson attack Man in 80s arrested over attempted murder after arson attack
Not all Irish citizens may be evacuated from Kabul by end of August – Coveney Not all Irish citizens may be evacuated from Kabul by end of August – Coveney
DUP leader plans to run for Lagan Valley in Assembly elections DUP leader plans to run for Lagan Valley in Assembly elections
Funeral held for Dublin councillor and homeless activist Anthony Flynn

Funeral held for Dublin councillor and homeless activist Anthony Flynn

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more