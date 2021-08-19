Efforts continuing to get 33 Irish citizens in Afghanistan home

James Cox

Efforts are continuing to get Irish people in Afghanistan back home.

There are 25 Irish citizens and eight dependents seeking to leave the country, with officials attempting to secure them places on flights out of Kabul airport.

Meanwhile, the EU's humanitarian response to the unfolding crisis will be considered by the bloc's development and foreign affairs committee's today.

Dublin MEP, Barry Andrews, who will be among those attending, spoke to Newstalk about the measures needed.

Humanitarian response

Mr Andrews said: “Additional EU funding for the humanitarian response [will be needed], there is a risk of famine in certain parts of Afghanistan because the wheat harvest is collapsing because water supplies are under threat.”

“We needed to respond to that very quickly,” he added. “And I think there will have to be a clear message that we will support countries in the region where the vast majority of people that will flee Afghanistan will settle in.”

“People will not be left behind,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told Newstalk on Wednesday.

It could take a few days for the 33 people to get out, as the situation at the airport remained chaotic, he added.

The process of getting them out was underway and Ireland was relying on the US for safe passage for them through Kabul Airport, the Minister said.

Mr Coveney added he was confident the people would get out “so long as the airport is secured”, but it was a fluid situation.

US President Joe Biden has said he is committed to keeping troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated even if that means maintaining a military presence beyond his August 31st deadline for withdrawal.

Violence

He also hit back at criticism that the US should have done more to plan for the evacuation and withdrawal, which has been marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.

In an interview with ABC News, Mr Biden said the US will do “everything in our power” to evacuate Americans and US allies from Afghanistan before the deadline.

Pressed repeatedly on how the administration would help Americans left in the nation after August 31st, Mr Biden said: “If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay till we get them all out.”