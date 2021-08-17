Homeless charity criticises Dublin City Council chief's comments on tents

James Cox

A homeless charity has dismissed calls from the head of Dublin City Council to ban people living in tents on the streets.

Owen Keegan said the issue is adding to anti-social behaviour and fuelling the perception that Dublin is unsafe.

His comments came after the assault on Olympian Jack Woolley in Dublin city centre.

Mr Keegan said it shouldn't be allowed when supervised accommodation is available in hostels.

When Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy suggested some homeless people may believe tents are safer than hostels, Mr Keegan replied: “I don’t accept that. I think being out on the street in a tent is objectively much less safe than being in a professionally managed hostel.

“There is an issue where, if you are in a hostel and a congregated setting, there has to be some limit on your behaviour. Some people find that very challenging.”

It's not good enough just to shame people who are living in tents.

Acting CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless David Hall says Mr Keegan's comments are “misplaced”.

Mr Hall told Newstalk: “We need to collectively challenge the system, we need to collectively help people. It's not good enough just to shame people who are living in tents.”

“We must address the reasons they're in those tents and help them find permanent homes, a safe place that they can call a home,” he added.