Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 12:54

Gardaí investigate series of fatal road crashes

In one of the incidents a woman in her 20s was fatally injured when she fell out of a moving bus in Co Donegal and was struck by a passing vehicle.
By David Young, PA

Gardaí are investigating a number of separate fatal road collisions in Ireland.

In Co Donegal a woman in her late 20s sustained fatal injuries when she fell from a moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The incident happened at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap in Donegal town at around 3.45pm on Friday.

The woman, who had been a passenger on the bus, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she died on Friday evening.

In Athy, Co Kildare, a male motorcyclist in his 40s died when his bike collided with a vehicle.

The incident on the R417 in the townland of Kilberry happened around 6.10pm on Friday evening.

The motorcyclist was taken to Naas General Hospital where he died on Friday evening.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured.

On Thursday, a man in his 80s was killed in a crash on the M6 in Co Galway.

Three cars were involved in the collision at the intersection of the M6 and M17 around 1pm on Thursday.

A female passenger in the car driven by the man and two female drivers of the other cars involved were taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to any of the fatal incidents to come forward.

