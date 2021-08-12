Citywest to offer late-night walk-in Covid vaccines

Late-night walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered at Citywest in Dublin on Thursday evening (August 12th), according to the HSE.

Following the success of walk-in vaccination centres around the country over the August bank holiday weekend, a smaller number of centres opened for walk-ins last weekend.

Just four centres, three of which are in Dublin, will be accepting walk-ins over the coming days.

According to information on the HSE website, Citywest Convention Centre, Croke Park, the National Show Centre in Swords, and the Glencare Hotel in Monaghan will operate as walk-in vaccination centres at different times between Thursday and Sunday.

It is hoped the later opening time of the Citywest centre will aid uptake among people who are busy during the day, with walk-ins welcomed between 6pm-10pm this evening.

Anyone over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated can attend, with information regarding the required documentation and personal details available on the HSE website.

Also on Thursday, vaccinations will be given on a walk-in basis at the National Show Centre in Swords, between 5.20pm-7pm, and at the same time on Friday. In Croke Park, walk-in vaccinations will only be offered on Friday (August 13th) between 1.45pm-6pm.

The only centre outside of Dublin offering walk-in vaccinations over the coming days is the Glencarn Hotel in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, which will operate on Friday between 8.30am-7.30pm, and on Saturday and Sunday (August 14 & 15) between 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Earlier, the vaccine registration portal opened for children aged 12-15, allowing parents and guardians to sign their child up for the jab.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, over 77 per cent of adults in the State are now fully vaccinated.