Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 11:28

Citywest to offer late-night walk-in Covid vaccines

Four centres will offer walk-in Covid vaccinations between Thursday and Sunday.
Citywest to offer late-night walk-in Covid vaccines

Late-night walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered at Citywest in Dublin on Thursday evening (August 12th), according to the HSE.

Following the success of walk-in vaccination centres around the country over the August bank holiday weekend, a smaller number of centres opened for walk-ins last weekend.

Just four centres, three of which are in Dublin, will be accepting walk-ins over the coming days.

According to information on the HSE website, Citywest Convention Centre, Croke Park, the National Show Centre in Swords, and the Glencare Hotel in Monaghan will operate as walk-in vaccination centres at different times between Thursday and Sunday.

It is hoped the later opening time of the Citywest centre will aid uptake among people who are busy during the day, with walk-ins welcomed between 6pm-10pm this evening.

Anyone over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated can attend, with information regarding the required documentation and personal details available on the HSE website.

Also on Thursday, vaccinations will be given on a walk-in basis at the National Show Centre in Swords, between 5.20pm-7pm, and at the same time on Friday. In Croke Park, walk-in vaccinations will only be offered on Friday (August 13th) between 1.45pm-6pm.

The only centre outside of Dublin offering walk-in vaccinations over the coming days is the Glencarn Hotel in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, which will operate on Friday between 8.30am-7.30pm, and on Saturday and Sunday (August 14 & 15) between 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Earlier, the vaccine registration portal opened for children aged 12-15, allowing parents and guardians to sign their child up for the jab.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, over 77 per cent of adults in the State are now fully vaccinated.

More in this section

Green energy company to create 80 new jobs in Munster Green energy company to create 80 new jobs in Munster
Covid: 1,819 additional cases, 206 in hospital Covid: 1,819 additional cases, 206 in hospital
‘Vaccines work’: Deputy chief medical officer calls on people to get vaccinated ‘Vaccines work’: Deputy chief medical officer calls on people to get vaccinated
Western counties brace for windy conditions as weather warning takes effect

Western counties brace for windy conditions as weather warning takes effect

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more