Coronavirus: 1,491 new cases reported

A further 1,491 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the State.

As of 8am on Thursday, 193 Covid patients are in hospital, including 28 in intensive care units.

The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “Vaccination offers a real way out of this pandemic. The positive news is that take-up in Ireland is extremely high, which shows people understand the benefits for themselves and for their communities of getting vaccinated.

“Those with at least a first dose in the over 40s is over 90 per cent, in the over-30s it is 84 per cent, in the 18 to 29 year age group it is over 73 per cent, and in the 16-17 year age group, it is over 46 per cent.

“These figures continue to increase, and each person who has come forward should be commended.”

Meanwhile, the North’s health department in its daily bulletin on Thursday afternoon reported three more deaths of coronavirus patients.

There were 25 deaths in the past seven days compared with 16 in the previous week.

There were 1,641 new virus cases confirmed. There are 226 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 39 in intensive care and 27 on ventilators. Hospital capacity is at 101 per cent.