Dublin named second-most 'coffee-obsessed' capital city in the world

Kenneth Fox

Dublin has been given the distinction of being the second-most “coffee-obsessed” capital city in the world, according to research done by BrewSmartly.

Ireland's capital city was only second to Amsterdam who scored marginally higher on the list. BrewSmartly—who researches and sells coffee products online—found that Dublin has 181 coffee shops per 100,000 people.

They found the import value of coffee per capita in the city was $95.54 (€80.17), and in terms of the quality of coffee, they gave it an average score of 3.91. With all that put together the city was given an overall score of 7.95/10.

Compared to Amsterdam, they have 116 coffee shops per 100,000 people and an import value per capita of $220.44 (€186.94). The Dutch capital was given an overall score of 8.71/10.

In joint-third place was Bern in Switzerland and Paris in France.

European cities

In Bern, there are 54 coffee shops per 100,000, but 45 in Paris. The Swiss city’s coffee earned a score of 3.95, while the French capital’s hit 4.11 - one of the highest in the top 10, outdone only by Pago Pago in American Samoa (4.31).

The overall scores out of 10 assigned to each city were based on a mix of the number of coffee shops per 100,000 population, the quality of the coffee they serve, and the value of coffee imported per capita.

In terms of money spent per capita it was $419.08 in Bern; $159.51 in Paris; and $57.98 in Prague. Most cities in the top 10 are European, making the continent the most coffee-obsessed in the world, according to BrewSmartly.

While the population of American Samoa is around 55,000, Pago Pago its capital has the most coffee shops per 100,000, at 246.

Within the top 100, London sits at joint-19th with Tokyo, but both cities’ coffee received higher rankings than Dublin when it came to quality, at 4.25 and 4.26 out of 5 respectively.

Only one US city featured in the top 40 – Washington DC, ahead of London and Tokyo, at 18. The US capital has 138 coffee shop per 100,000, serving coffee with an average rating of 4.02.

You can have look at the top ten list of “coffee-obsessed” capital cities below.