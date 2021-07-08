Vicky Phelan reunites with family in Ireland after six months in US

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has arrived home in Ireland after spending six months in the United States undergoing treatment.

Ms Phelan said she landed back in Dublin in the early hours of this morning on a flight from Boston.

Her return home marks the first time in six months she has been reunited with her family.

“HOME...At last!” she said in a post on Instagram. “I arrived home to Ireland in the early hours of this morning.”

Ms Phelan thanked the staff of Aer Lingus and Dublin Airport, “who really pulled out all the stops for me and my family this morning with welcome home banners and balloons.”

“The use of a private suite allowed me to have time and privacy to reunite with my family after 6 months of not seeing them,” she said.

Ms Phelan also thanked her social media followers for “keeping me going over the last few weeks when coming home seemed so far away at times.”

“I will post sporadically until I can (hopefully) move around more freely after my period of quarantine at home in Doonbeg when I will get out and about again,” she added.

The campaigner previously spoke of her relief at being back on track to come home to Ireland, after a period of being very ill in the US.