Irish company announces 12-hour PCR test results

James Cox

Irish Covid-19 testing and healthcare company RocDoc has today agreed a strategic partnership with laboratory testing company, Eurofins Biomnis, which will see the turnaround for its PCR test results drop to 12 hours.

This will position RocDoc as providing the fastest mass testing RT PCR tests available in Ireland.

The agreement will see RocDoc’s laboratory capacity transfer to Eurofins Biomnis. Eurofins Biomnis is part of the Eurofins Group, a major global leader in testing and laboratory services.

The Eurofins Group has built global capacity to facilitate 20 million Covid-19 related tests monthly and has established widespread PCR testing capabilities, carrying out over 24 million tests in its own laboratories across the world.

RocDoc’s RT PCR and antibody tests at Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Ireland West airports will be processed on-site by Eurofins Biomnis.

RT PCR technology

RocDoc can now offer a fast track RT PCR test that can be turned around in 12 hours as Eurofins Biomnis is able to introduce a new, highly advanced ‘extraction free’ RT PCR technology, which is quicker than normal PCR tests.

RocDoc’s Standard RT PCR test results will also now be turned around within 24 hours at a much lower cost to the customer.

Commenting on the partnership deal, RocDoc chief executive, David Rock, said: “The purpose of our agreement with Eurofins Biomnis is to provide a faster service at a lower cost to the customer. Our twelve-hour turnaround time for our RT PCR tests is the fastest mass testing available in Ireland, and it will also be the best value RT PCR tests in Ireland.”

Laboratory testing

Mr Rock added: “We are thrilled to partner with Eurofins Biomnis. Eurofins is a global player in laboratory testing and their facilities are truly world-class. This partnership provides unrivalled standards of excellence, service and reliability to the customer.’’

Dr Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO, said: “Fast, secure, high-quality testing is a critical element in the fight against the pandemic. We are very pleased to work with RocDoc to provide unrivalled speed and accuracy with our gold standard PCR assay. We believe this initiative will be critical to rebuilding confidence and establishing security as Ireland strives to return to a more normal way of life.”

RocDoc provides onsite Covid-19 testing facilities at Dublin Airport, Cork Airport, Shannon Airport and Ireland West Airport, employing local staff at each location.