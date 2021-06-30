Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 16:35

Man (60s) killed in Limerick road crash

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Man (60s) killed in Limerick road crash

A man in his 60s has died following a road collision in Co Limerick on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Murroe Road, Annacotty shortly after 2.30pm.

The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is now closed while a forensic examination is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Henry St Garda station on 061-212400, via the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111, or through any Garda station.

More in this section

Man who sexually abused his foster daughter is jailed for five years Man who sexually abused his foster daughter is jailed for five years
Next year's Leaving Cert students to be given greater options Next year's Leaving Cert students to be given greater options
Residents seek to overturn permisison for 482 apartments in Carrickmines Residents seek to overturn permisison for 482 apartments in Carrickmines
Kevin Lunney trial: Gardaí breaching privacy rights using CCTV footage, defence claims

Kevin Lunney trial: Gardaí breaching privacy rights using CCTV footage, defence claims

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more