Man (60s) killed in Limerick road crash

A man in his 60s has died following a road collision in Co Limerick on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Murroe Road, Annacotty shortly after 2.30pm.

The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is now closed while a forensic examination is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Henry St Garda station on 061-212400, via the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111, or through any Garda station.