Westmeath Euromillions Plus player scoops €500,000

A lucky lotto player in Co Westmeath has claimed their €500,000 prize almost four weeks after the draw took place.

Nabbing the Euromillion Plus top prize, the winner said they were overjoyed when they scanned their ticket on the lotto app, revealing they had won.

The person, who was not named, said: When I scanned the ticket on my phone, the “You’ve won big!” message popped up on the screen immediately.

"I thought that maybe it could be the €5,000 prize for the EuroMillions Raffle but when I went through all of the raffle numbers and realized that I didn’t have any of the ones drawn, I was a bit unsure.

"And then of course I checked the draw results and saw that I had the Plus numbers – what a way to start the summer!"

They said they will be planning some trips away, as well as clearing their mortgage with the unexpected windfall, adding: "I’m looking forward to enjoying a big holiday as soon as it’s safe to do so."

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Circle K M6 Athlone Motorway service station in Fossagh, Moate.

This Friday's EurMillions' jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €80 million.