Donegal hotel creates 50 new jobs through €500k investment

A leading Donegal hotel has announced 50 new jobs as part of a €500,000 investment at the 4-star property.

The Shandon Hotel & Spa, which overlooks Marble Hill Strand, Portnablagh, has been granted planning permission to expand its bar areas.

Work will get underway in the autumn, creating up to 35 jobs during the construction phase.

A complete refurbishment of the hotel’s guest lounge was completed in recent weeks, with the hotel adding 15 new members of staff since restrictions were lifted, taking the Shandon team to 130 people.

The London-based hotel owner Warren McCarthy bought the disused property in 2015. His mother Breda McCarthy is from the area and he spent his summers there. The pair featured in a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Shandon, broadcast on TG4 in 2018.

“We are delighted that the Shandon is fully booked this summer and that’s a testament to our general manager Carolynne Harrison and our entire team here,” Mr McCarthy said as he officially opened the new guest lounge.

The latest development at takes Mr McCarthy’s investment at the hotel to more than €6 million, but the company is already looking at future investments.

“The lounge and bar works are the latest stage in the improvement of our offering to customers,” said Shandon director and general manager Carolynne Harrison.

“The new bar area will give us more space and improve the amazing hotel views over Marble Hill beach and strand. We plan to carry out the renovation works in November.

“We are actively considering a number of other plans for the hotel and we hope to be able to announce those early in 2022.”

Ms Harrison added: “We have a very busy few months ahead with all rooms sold out until the end of August and advanced bookings for September and October already extremely high.

“I want to pay tribute to all our staff in Team Shandon. They have all endured uncertain times since March last year and it’s wonderful to have everyone back again. There’s a really good vibe about the rest of the summer along this part of the Wild Atlantic Way.”