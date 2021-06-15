Mica protesters gather in Dublin calling for 100% redress scheme

Cate McCurry and James Ward, PA

Thousands of people gathered in Dublin today for a protest demanding a 100 per cent redress scheme for housing defects caused by the mineral mica.

Families living in crumbling homes were joined by supporters as they travelled from counties, including Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare to take part in the major protest.

Defective building blocks containing mica have caused cracks and fissures to open up in an estimated 5,000-6,000 homes primarily in the northwest of the country.

Dozens of buses arrived in Dublin earlier on Tuesday carrying protesters.

Protesters are demanding a 100 per cent redress scheme (Niall Carson/PA)

Demonstrators gathered outside the Convention Centre in Dublin ahead of a planned march to Leinster House.

Campaigners have criticised the existing 90 per cent redress scheme and are instead calling for 100 per cent of their costs to be met, with many of the homes facing demolition.

Kenneth O’Connor from Carndonagh in Co Donegal was one of those taking part in the protest in Dublin.

Mr O’Connor told PA Media he bought his house in 2003 and around 2010 small cracks started to appear which have gradually got worse over time.

“Over the past year it’s just totally started to crumble, the foundations blocks are just gone basically, they’re just gravel,” he said.

Protesters during a demonstration in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr O’Connor said those affected by mica could not be treated liked “second-class citizens”.

“We are here to look for 100 per cent redress to fix our houses and sort out our crumbling blocks,” he added.

The Government has acknowledged that mica issues may have affected other buildings, including community centres, schools and hospitals.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has warned the cost of the current redress scheme has already exceeded €1 billion.

Campaigners have criticised the scheme for an upfront charge of €5,000 for access, failing to provide alternative accommodation and covering only 90 per cent of costs, compared to 100 per cent covered by the pyrite scheme, which also involved faulty materials resulting in damage to homes.

Kenneth O’Connor from Carandonagh in Co Donegal is among the thousands of people attending today’s protest calling for a 100% redress. He said his home is crumbling after it was built some 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/yWBxtRLnaf — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) June 15, 2021

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “I think Minister Darragh O’Brien is going to meet them and yes, he is already engaged and saying we are going to look at the redress scheme and see how we can make it work better.

“We all recognise that they do need and will get Government support and he is going to meet them today and will look at the arrangements.”

Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan called for the Government to implement “stronger standards” on building materials.

Protesters gathered outside the Convention Centre in Dublin, before marching to Leinster House. (Niall Carson/PA)

He also welcomed the decision by the Government not to oppose the Sinn Féin motion seeking 100 per cent mica redress when it is debated in the Dáil later.

Mr O’Callaghan added: “We are going to be in the situation again where the taxpayer picks up the bill if the Government don’t act in terms of buildings standards and construction material standards.

“We need to have very strong standards put in place, very strong regulation and inspections.

“We are looking at over €1 billion for mica.

“It’s completely unacceptable that Government is operating this kind of wild west on building standards and materials and not implementing strong standards.”

Protesters during a demonstration in Dublin to demand a 100 per cent redress scheme for homes and properties affected by mica (Niall Carson/PA)

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said the mica redress should be paid for through taxes on the profits made on the defective homes and buildings.

Ms Smith added: “This is a crisis of epic proportions and it stems from the regulation, or lack of, over the building industry during the days of Bertie Ahern and the Celtic Tiger era.

“The state bears 100 per cent responsibility for it.

“We will be out with protesters. One of them described to me how their family homes are crumbling down around their ears and their houses may as well have been built by Weetabix rather than bricks and materials.

“Throughout the west, in Donegal and Mayo and Clare, families are really suffering for the last 10 years over this issue.”

Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan also called for the €247,500 cap on the cost of homes to be increased.

Many demonstrators called for measures to stop similar scandals happening (Niall Carson/PA)

“The Government need to seriously have a look at this. The cap might be too low and it must be extended to other places that are also affected by the mica,” Ms Moynihan added.

“This isn’t just homes for people, we are taking about schools, community centres, and this is part of a wider issue of construction defects and no proper inspection process in place for construction defects.

“If we don’t get a hold of this, we will have another pyrite scandal, we will have another mica scandal.

“We really need to investigate this and put in place a strong, robust inspection process for builders building homes that should be lasting a lot longer than the 10 or 20 years.

“Families should not be living in a place where they have to pay huge amounts after 10 or 20 years in order to make their home safe or be afraid to sleep in their house in case their house collapses on their children.”