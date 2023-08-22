Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian is seen cradling an enormous black spider in an eerie new trailer for the latest season of American Horror Story.

The reality star, 42, is later seen rocking a child in a sprawling spiderweb dress, surrounded by mysterious figures in blonde wigs.

Kardashian is to appear in the upcoming series of the popular anthology horror television show, titled Delicate, alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

The short trailer sees an abundance of spiders and webs, while Roberts screams on a medical bed and Delevingne holds a liquid-filled syringe.

A haunting cover of Rock-A-Bye Baby plays during the clip.

Delicate is expected to follow a format similar to other series of American Horror Story from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Each season is a self-contained mini-series, featuring different characters in separate fictional universes – though some are loosely inspired by true events.

You’re in our web now. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/EpMf2ZleMu — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

The show has previously featured famous faces including Billie Lourd, Macaulay Culkin, Angela Bassett and Lady Gaga.

In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said the upcoming 12th series was “ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done”.

As well as starring in several reality shows, Kardashian has hosted Saturday Night Live and voiced one of the characters in Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Part One of American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on September 20 on FX and will be available to be streamed on Hulu the next day.