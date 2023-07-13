Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 14:44

Katie Price's son Harvey sets new Guinness World Record

The 21-year-old drew a 21.3 metre-long picture of his favourite train – a Thameslink engine and carriages.
By Rod Minchin, PA

Harvey Price, the son of former glamour model Katie Price, has set a world record for the longest drawing of a train.

The 21-year-old, who has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability, drew the 21.3 metre-long picture of his favourite train – a Thameslink engine and carriages.

To set a Guinness World Record, Mr Price had to draw a picture longer than 20 metres. He began the challenge last month during Mencap’s Learning Disability Week.

Katie Price and her son Harvey stand by his 21.3 metre drawing, which has set a new Guinness World Record (Jacob King/PA)
Mr Price, who lives at the National Star College, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, spent four weeks making the artwork as he is keen artist and train enthusiast – with his favourite train being the Gatwick Express.

Adjudicators from Guinness World Records travelled to the college and, with the help of staff, unrolled the drawing in a courtyard to measure it.

After confirming Mr Price had set a new world record, they presented him with a certificate in front of his mother, teachers and friends.

He is one of several ‘Mencap myth busters’ who want to challenge misconceptions about learning disability and campaign for change.

His mother said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for Harvey. I can’t believe he’s got his own Guinness World Record. It’s fantastic.

“He’s worked so hard on completing his drawing and I think he’s done amazingly well.

“We officially have a Guinness World Record holder in the family and everyone is so happy for him.”

Louise Adams, Mr Price’s art tutor, said: “Harvey worked incredibly hard on this 21-metre train.

“It was a very physical challenge but Harvey demonstrated what a focused young man he is with an impeccable knowledge of trains.

“We are very proud of Harvey for what he has achieved throughout this challenge.”

Harvey Price watches as Will Munford, an ajudicator from Guinness World Records, measures his picture of the train (Jacob King/PA)
The record was achieved under the Guinness World Records impairments initiative, which has been developed alongside Mencap.

The initiative allows reasonable adjustments to be made for record bids to better include people with learning disabilities.

Alison Pike from Mencap said: “Harvey is continuing to bust myths and preconceptions about what it means to live life with a learning disability, and we are delighted that his passion for trains has led to him being a world record breaker.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Guinness World Records to encourage more people with a learning disability to take on a world class challenge.

“Who knows what weird and wonderful record could be set next.”

Will Munford, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, said: “This record in particular that Harvey has achieved showcases artistic talent, the patience and focus required to set a Guinness World Records title and it is an honour to adjudicate it.”

