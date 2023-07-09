Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 10:50

Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat

The band says the alleged assault took place after Ryan mistakenly did something considered ‘culturally insensitive’.
Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat

By Jordan Reynolds, PA

Blue singer Lee Ryan was physically assaulted on an aeroplane by another passenger during a flight to Turkey after a “culturally insensitive” act, the boyband has said.

Ryan (40) suffered a leg injury during the incident on a flight from Georgia to Istanbul on Saturday, according to a statement on the band’s official social media channels.

Blue said the alleged assault happened after Ryan “put his feet on the seat, which was considered culturally insensitive” and he had “apologised for any unknowing offence caused”.

The rest of the band – Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Antony Costa – defended Ryan and he gave a victim statement to Turkish police.

The band said: “While on a flight from Georgia to Istanbul, Turkey with Turkish Airlines today (July 8), Lee Ryan was physically assaulted by a male passenger.

“Lee and the rest of the band, defended him from the attack, which continued after the plane had landed when the passenger pushed Lee down a flight of stairs causing an injury to his leg.

“Both parties were spoken to by the police in Turkey and to which Lee voluntarily gave a victim statement supported by the band.

“Lee was not at any point arrested, detained or charged with any offence and after giving his statement, was free to continue his journey.

“The assault occurred after Lee had put his feet on the seat which was considered culturally insensitive and for which Lee has apologised for any unknowing offence caused. Blue.”

Turkish Airlines has been approached to comment.

From left, Antony Costa, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan of Blue
From left, Antony Costa, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan of Blue (Ian West/PA)

It comes a month after Ryan successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea to drunkenly assaulting a police officer during his arrest for abusing a black flight attendant.

A court was told in January the singer was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31st last year.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about attendant Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie”, before grabbing her wrists.

Police footage showed Ryan “snarling” and swearing after allegedly trying to bite a Pc as officers tried to arrest him at the airport.

He was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

Ryan pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by biting him but at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, the singer was told it would be “unjust” for him not to be allowed to withdraw the guilty plea after he claimed to have received bad advice from his solicitor.

A decision on whether Ryan will face a trial will be made later this month.

More in this section

Vogue Williams' Dublin home on sale for almost €1.3m Vogue Williams' Dublin home on sale for almost €1.3m
Hozier and Rick Astley: Upcoming gigs at the 3Arena Hozier and Rick Astley: Upcoming gigs at the 3Arena
Bruce Springsteen calls on Hyde Park to ‘be good to yourself’ in three-hour gig Bruce Springsteen calls on Hyde Park to ‘be good to yourself’ in three-hour gig
turkeyshowbizairlee ryanturkish airlinesblue
Elton John kicks off final date of his farewell tour

Elton John kicks off final date of his farewell tour

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more