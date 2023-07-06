Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after six years

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Pop superstar Ricky Martin and artist Jwan Yosef have announced they are separating after six years of marriage.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer, 51, confirmed he had married 38-year-old Syrian/Swedish Yosef in 2018, having announced their engagement in November 2016 after being together for a year.

Announcing their divorce in a joint statement on Instagram, Puerto Rican star Martin and painter Yosef said: “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children – preserving and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship, as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.

“As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

The pair, who were among the celebrity guests at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018, share daughter Lucia and son Renn together.

Martin, known as the King of Latin Pop, previously welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino in 2008, who he will continue to raise as a single parent, it was announced.

In January 2018, Martin confirmed he had wed Yosef during the premiere of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, where he played the fashion designer’s partner Antonio D’Amico which earned him an Emmy Award nomination for his supporting role.

The divorce announcement comes after a Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Martin, meaning the case was closed.

In July, it was reported that a judge had issued a restraining order against the singer which was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police did not provide further details, including who had requested the order.

Martin has said previously that the order was based on “completely false” allegations.

The singer is set to star in Apple TV+’s upcoming period comedy Palm Royale alongside stars including Laura Dern, and he will also appear on The Trilogy Tour throughout North America with co-headliners Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias.