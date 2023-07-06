Miley Cyrus hit Flowers is biggest song of 2023 so far

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Miley Cyrus’s chart-topping hit Flowers is the biggest song of 2023 so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

The self-love anthem racked up 10 weeks at number one earlier this year and is still the most-streamed and most-downloaded song of the year so far.

It scored a total of 1.2 million UK chart units since its release in January; with over 147 million streams and more than 80,000 downloads, Official Charts Company data shows.

Flowers also claimed the biggest week of any track in 2023, racking up 126,000 chart units during its second week at the top of the charts.

Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world. This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you.

Forever grateful, Miley pic.twitter.com/uDA3ut8xGH — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 24, 2023

The disco-inspired song is the longest-running number one single by a female artist of the decade so far, equaling the 10-week chart-topping runs of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You and Rihanna’s Umbrella.

RAYE and 070 Shake’s Escapism continues to be the second biggest selling song of the year so far, with 850,000 chart units.

SZA’s Kill Bill is third, while PinkPantheress’s viral anthem Boy’s A Liar is in fourth place and Taylor Swift’s former chart-topper Anti-Hero is fifth.

almost 4 years to the day since my first album came out.. I’m so happy that ‘broken by desire to be heavenly sent’ is finally yours!!! 🎉



i hope you love it as much as I do ❤️ x



listen here ➡️ https://t.co/WmazhGNoFI pic.twitter.com/CCXRpgU3A6 — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) May 18, 2023

On the album charts, Lewis Capaldi has had the biggest new record of the year so far with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, followed by Taylor Swift with Midnights.

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House is in third place. while SZA’s SOS is fourth and Sir Elton John’s hits compilation Diamonds is fifth.