Taylor Swift confirms third Dublin date

James Cox

Taylor Swift has confirmed an extra date at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for next summer as part of her Eras tour.

Irish fans will be delighted at the news as she will now play at Lansdowne Road on Sunday, June 30th, 2024. This is in addition to the already confirmed gigs on June 28th and June 29th.

The new gig was one of 14 she announced on social media on Wednesday.

Swift also added extra dates in the likes of Edinburgh, Liverpool, London and Paris.

The global pop star is unlikely to have any trouble selling out three dates, with fans already scrambling for tickets. They do not go on sale until next week, however, fans who pre-registered are currently waiting to receive emails with access codes.

As part of the popstar's world tour, the public was told to register for "first come, first served" access codes before tickets go on sale next week.

Fans should note they will receive two emails from Ticketmaster - one informing them if they got a code or have been placed on a waiting list, and another with the code itself.

It is expected tickets will cost more than they did for Swift's Reputation tour, which included Croke Park gigs in 2018.

However, they could be less than the current Eras tour tickets in the United States.

In the US, tickets are selling from $49 (€45) to $449 (€412).

Taylor Swift has announced a third Aviva Stadium gig. Photo: Getty Images

There has been controversy over hotel price hikes on the dates of the pop star's Lansdowne Road gigs in 2024, there is not a hotel room available in Dublin for less than €350 on the dates of the Eras tour shows.

TD Thomas Pringle has labelled it "rampant price gouging".

The Donegal representative raised the issue with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a recent Leaders' Questions session in the Dáil.

He blasted a “disgraceful display of greed”.

“From looking at booking.com this morning, there isn’t a single hotel room available in Dublin for under 350 euro for either of the nights of the Taylor Swift concerts, and they are on next year,” he said.

“As if that isn’t expensive enough, we have in recent days seen rampant price gouging from Dublin hotels, some raising the price of a room from €359 to an incredible €999 for the night of the concert, and this was before the tickets have even been released.

“And it’s not just hotels that are guilty of price gouging – one landlord has a two-bedroom apartment they priced at €20,000 for the same weekend.”