By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have celebrated 24 years of marriage, with the former footballer telling his wife he “loves” her “so much”.

On July 4th, 1999, David and Spice Girls star Victoria Adams tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland.

The couple, known as Posh and Becks, already had one child, son Brooklyn, who was born in March 1999, at the time.