Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 13:14

Electrical fire at Warner Bros Studios in US under investigation

US authorities confirmed there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters
Electrical fire at Warner Bros Studios in US under investigation

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

An electrical fire which broke out at the Warner Bros Studios in California is under investigation, the Burbank Fire Department has confirmed.

Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air at the Hollywood set, where hit TV shows including Friends and The Big Bang Theory were filmed, in pictures circulating on social media.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Burbank Fire Department said: “At 1.38pm, Burbank Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire at Warner Brothers Studios in the 4300 block of W. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA.

“After arriving on scene, crews determined that an electrical transformer was on fire.”

The statement later added: “Fire crews quickly attacked the fire and knockdown occurred at 2.03pm. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

“The fire is currently under investigation.”

The Warner Bros set has been home to blockbuster Hollywood films including Batman & Robin, Casablanca and Inception.

The fire comes amid pressure from Hollywood for better pay as some 11,500 film and television writers continue to strike as part of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) union.

More in this section

Naomi Campbell has second baby at 53: Other celebs embracing motherhood later in life Naomi Campbell has second baby at 53: Other celebs embracing motherhood later in life
Prosecution to open case against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey over sex offences Prosecution to open case against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey over sex offences
Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy reveals pride in her Irish heritage Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy reveals pride in her Irish heritage
ushollywoodwarner broswarnerbrosthe big bang theorywriters guild of americaburbank fire department
Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at age of 53

Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at age of 53

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more