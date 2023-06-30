Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 09:07

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti announce split

The pair were announced as the winning couple on the popular ITV reality show in August of last year.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split up less than one year after being crowned the winners of Love Island.

The pair were announced as the winning couple on the popular ITV reality show in August of last year, after securing nearly two thirds of the public vote.

In an announcement on his Instagram story on Thursday, Sanclimenti said that the pair were “no longer together” but that he wished his former partner “nothing but the best”.

“@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together,” he said.

“I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Culculoglu is yet to address the break-up publicly.

 

It comes just three days after the pair were pictured together at the London premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Over the past 10 months the couple had announced they were moving in together, and featured in an ITV spin-off show in which they explored their home countries of Italy and Turkey.

Sanclimenti previously advised future Love Island contestants not to go into the villa hoping for fame but because they “actually want to find someone”.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) in January, he told contestants to “be yourself”.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny UK premiere – London
Ekin-Su Culculoglu (left) and Davide Sanclimenti arrive for the UK premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Ian West/PA)

“Don’t go there for fame but because you actually want to find someone,” he said.

“If you are a genuine person and you actually want to find someone for love and the right person is there you will have an amazing experience.”

Love Island 2022 runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen previously announced their own separation in November, less than four months after leaving the villa.

