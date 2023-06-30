Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 09:23

Prosecution to open case against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey over sex offences

A jury panel of 14 was selected at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday
Prosecution to open case against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey over sex offences

By Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter

Prosecutors are set to open their case against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who is charged with sex offences against four men.

The Hollywood star has previously denied 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault.

On Wednesday, a jury panel of 14 was selected to hear the prosecution’s opening speech as Spacey watched on intently from the dock at Southwark Crown Court.

Kevin Spacey court case
Kevin Spacey watched intently from the dock as jurors were selected (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Christine Agnew KC is due to tell jurors about alleged offences between 2001 and 2013.

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Before the jury panel was selected for the trial, Mr Justice Mark Wall told prospective jurors: “I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films.”

The judge said the case has “quite obviously” attracted a lot of media attention, but that they “must avoid this coverage where you can”.

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

Kevin Spacey court case
Spacey smiled and waved as he arrived at court on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a preliminary court hearing in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

The actor is known for starring in House Of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, and was the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey is on unconditional bail and Ms Agnew is due to open the case on Friday.

More in this section

‘Take care of our Queen’: messages of support for Madonna after ICU stay ‘Take care of our Queen’: messages of support for Madonna after ICU stay
Madonna treated in intensive care – how serious can bacterial infections be? Madonna treated in intensive care – how serious can bacterial infections be?
Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon invited to join Academy Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon invited to join Academy
courtslondonoscarsspaceyhouse of cardsamerican beautykeivn spacey
Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at age of 53

Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at age of 53

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more