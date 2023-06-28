Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 10:48

Nicole Scherzinger announces engagement to Thom Evans

Scherzinger had been a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity when Evans appeared in the group Try Star alongside other rugby players.
Nicole Scherzinger announces engagement to Thom Evans

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.

The former The X Factor judge, who rose to fame as a singer with The Pussycat Dolls, told her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she said “yes” following a proposal by Evans (38).

She also shared images of her reaction to him getting down on one knee and embracing after she agreed to marry him, in a seaside location.

Scherzinger (44) had been a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity when Evans appeared in the group Try Star alongside other rugby players.


The couple received congratulations on social media from actress Rebel Wilson, singer Ashlee Simpson, model Naomi Campbell, Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt and singer Tamar Braxton.

Brandt wrote: “Awe. You two. Congratulations beauties.”

Fashion designer Julien Macdonald, who was a judge on Britain’s Next Top Model, wrote: “Finally xxx I’ve been waiting a long time so happy for the both of you, You deserve to be together FOREVER, your a perfect match, made in heaven with love xxxxxxxx.”

Last month Scherzinger was among the stars performing at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The US artist has previously been romantically linked to Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Evans, who has worked as a model, had his rugby career cut short due to a serious neck injury and had a high-profile relationship with model Kelly Brook.

More in this section

Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing
Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in Dublin for new project Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in Dublin for new project
Tom Hanks’ niece has screaming meltdown after elimination from US reality show Tom Hanks’ niece has screaming meltdown after elimination from US reality show
showbizscherzingernicole scherzingerthom evans
Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance

Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more