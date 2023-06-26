Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 11:52

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invest in Formula One team

The Hollywood actors, who are co-owners of Welsh football club Wrexham, have put money into Alpine Racing.
By PA Reporters

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are among those putting money into a Formula One team as the Hollywood actors expand their investments in the world of sport.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney are also co-owners of Welsh football club Wrexham.

On Monday, it was announced they have become part of a 200 million dollar (approximately £157m) investment, representing a 24 per cent stake in Alpine Racing, who sit fifth in the rankings.

Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company has teamed up with Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, and Black Panther star Michael B Jordan is also among the investors.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Michael B Jordan is among the investors. Photo: Doug Peters/PA. 

The news was announced by Alpine’s parent company Renault, and James Toney, co-founder of Maximum Effort Investments with Reynolds.

Mr Toney said on renaultgroup.com: “Maximum Effort Investments focuses on unlocking value through the power of storytelling, and we believe there is tremendous untapped potential in Alpine Racing.

“We are eager to help shine a light on this incredible team. We’re thankful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B Jordan and Rob McElhenney.”

Since the Renault team was rebranded as Alpine in 2021, they have managed one victory and three podium finishes, with French racing driver Esteban Ocon coming third in the Monaco Grand Prix this season.

Ocon sits ninth in the drivers’ championship, with his team-mate French racing driver Pierre Gasly one place further back.

Since taking over Wrexham in February 2021, McElhenney and Reynolds have seen the club promoted back into the Football League.

