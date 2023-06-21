Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 07:01

Bebe Rexha says tour ‘must go on’ despite ‘unfortunate’ end to New York show

The singer sustained facial injuries after an audience member threw a phone, which hit the pop star in the face and caused her to fall to the ground.
Bebe Rexha says tour ‘must go on’ despite ‘unfortunate’ end to New York show

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Bebe Rexha says her tour “must go on” despite her previous show in New York having ended in “an unfortunate way”.

The singer sustained facial injuries after an audience member threw a phone, which hit the pop star in the face and caused her to fall to the ground.

Ahead of her show in Philadelphia on Tuesday, she posted on social media, hailing the “amazing show” in her hometown of New York.

“Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown,” she said.

“Thank you so much New York. I love You. The tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?!”

Rexha also showed off her injuries on Instagram in a short video where she pouted and chuckled, captioning it “still making a black eye look sexy lolol”.

Videos shared online from the New York gig showed the phone flying through the air and hitting the star on her forehead, causing her to stumble back and then fall to her knees.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested and charged with assault over the incident.

Nicolas Malvagna, from New Jersey, was arrested on Sunday, a spokesperson from the New York Police Department (NYPD) told the PA news agency.

Rexha will bring her Best F’n Night Of My Life Tour to London on July 28 when she will play the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

She is best known for hits including I’m Good (Blue), a collaboration with DJ David Guetta, and has written songs for stars including Eminem, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez.

More in this section

Charlotte Church recalls meeting David Bowie with her mother as a teenager Charlotte Church recalls meeting David Bowie with her mother as a teenager
Elton John: Phillip Schofield affair furore is homophobic Elton John: Phillip Schofield affair furore is homophobic
Production of Blake Lively film It Ends With Us paused due to WGA strike Production of Blake Lively film It Ends With Us paused due to WGA strike
content warningshowbiznew yorkmobile phonerexhabebe rexha
Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell says thought of phone hacking made him ‘furious’

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell says thought of phone hacking made him ‘furious’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more