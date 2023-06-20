Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 14:41

Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals Little Mix reunion is on the cards

The singer rose to fame as part of the girl band with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.
By Flora Bowen, PA

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed a Little Mix reunion is on the cards, saying: “They’re always going to be my sisters.”

The singer, 31, who released her debut solo single Don’t Say Love last Friday, rose to fame as part of the girl band with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

After being formed on The X Factor in 2011, they released six studio albums together before they went on hiatus in 2021.

The singer said she had played her single to Thirwall on her hen do and admitted to feeling nervous.

“I was so scared to play it to her. I want their approval, they’re still part of me, do you know what I mean?” she said.

Navigating life as a solo artist would be “scary”, she later added.

“Doing it on my own, it’s naturally going to be scary, not having that back-up. Performances are going to be petrifying.”

However, Pinnock remained optimistic for her career, adding: “You’re going to hear me sing in a different way, songs that I’m going to shine more on, or choreography that is going to look better on me.

“There’s no compromise so we can all just be exactly who we are individually.”

She added: “We’ve got such a massive following so it’s a really unique position to be in I guess, we’ve almost got the world at our fingertips, we can go ahead and do anything.

“It feels like a great place to be.”

Earlier this year, Pinnock’s former bandmate Nelson also released her second single after leaving the band in 2020, blaming the toll of being in the group affecting her mental health.

