Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 18:02

Georgia Toffolo: Drinking mindfully is a gift to yourself

‘Toff’ says that a lot has changed since her early 20s.
Georgia Toffolo: Drinking mindfully is a gift to yourself

By Imy Brighty-Potts, PA

When you think back to Made In Chelsea’s heyday, it seemed to be all champagne, kisses, debauchery and parties.

But Georgia Toffolo, 2017 Queen of the Jungle and close pal of Stanley Johnson, says she often wasn’t drinking champagne at all.

Tofollo with friends
While Toff may look like she is often sipping champagne, all is not what it seems (Alamy/PA)

“We were always photographed with glasses of champagne in our hands, but mine was normally a non-alcoholic version,” the 28-year-old explains. “I don’t know whether people really know this.”

At that time, the UK’s relationship with alcohol was in the spotlight, and how well we looked after our wellbeing became more important. Things began to change around her, says Toffolo. “People became more aware of their habits – both negative and positive. And as I was in my early 20s, I was able to ride that wave.

“My attitude to wellbeing has changed hugely. I try to get balance and moderation, which is a constant battle, whether I am looking at how I eat, drink, work, or exercise. In my early 20s, it was so manic and I tried to work all the hours God sent, so the theme of my mid-20s has been trying to find moderation,” she explains.

That moderation has become pertinent to her drinking habits.

“I am a mindful drinker. I have been drinking since I was 18, but over the past three years, I have really tried to be more mindful.”

She’s not the only one. According to new research by Harrogate Spring Water, 61 per cent of adults are intending to try drinking in moderation in the coming months – a campaign Toffolo is supporting by debuting a new 0 per cent summer cocktail, The Royal Raspberry Spritz, at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, June 20th, at The Harrogate Spring Water Mindful Drinking Bar.

Toff at races
Racing fan Toff likes alcohol in moderation (Alamy/PA)

A lot of people, Toffolo says, “are interspersing alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic drinks, which is exactly what I do.

“Ascot is like my Christmas. I go every day of every year but it can be a really long week,” she explains. “People go racing for so many different reasons, but you want to be on flying form. I drink loads and loads of water, feel super hydrated and feel great the next day. I spruce it up with a bit of basil or elderflower.”

And because she sticks to mindful drinking, hangovers are a thing of the past, says Toffolo.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s a chore, it doesn’t feel like I am losing out on anything, it is a gift to yourself. My mindset and my relationship with alcohol is so much healthier.”

More in this section

Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do
Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter
Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series
wellbeingracingalcoholmade in chelsealifestyletrendstoffologeorgia toffoloascotroyal ascot
Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more