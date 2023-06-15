Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 22:22

Al Pacino welcomes fourth child at the age of 83

The Hollywood star has welcomed a son named Roman with his partner, 29-year old Noor Alfallah, according to US outlets.
Al Pacino welcomes fourth child at the age of 83

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83, according to US outlets.

The Hollywood star has welcomed a son named Roman with his partner, 29-year old Noor Alfallah.

Pacino’s publicist Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news to the Associated Press on Thursday, though did not provide any further details.

He and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year.

The veteran film star also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

The Irishman International Premiere and Closing Gala – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Pacino’s news comes after Robert De Niro revealed he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 (PA)

It comes after fellow Oscar-winner Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

Pacino and De Niro are among a host of celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life, including broadcaster Jon Snow, 75, who became a father again in 2021.

Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with Melanie Hamrick in December 2016 when he was 73.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.

More in this section

Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter
Megan McKenna announces engagement to footballer Oliver Burke Megan McKenna announces engagement to footballer Oliver Burke
ITV boss denies ‘arrogance’ in handling of Rebecca Ferguson complaints ITV boss denies ‘arrogance’ in handling of Rebecca Ferguson complaints
showbizrobert de niroal pacinopacinonoor alfallah
Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series

Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more