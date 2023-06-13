Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 17:10

Blue singer Lee Ryan wins bid to withdraw guilty plea for 'assaulting officer'

The star had been convicted earlier this year of drunkenly assaulting a police officer
Blue singer Lee Ryan wins bid to withdraw guilty plea for 'assaulting officer'

Joseph Draper, PA

Singer Lee Ryan has successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during his arrest for abusing a black flight attendant.

A hearing in January was told the singer (39) was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31st last year.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about attendant Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie”, before grabbing her wrists.

Police footage showed Ryan “snarling” and swearing after allegedly trying to bite a Pc Bryett as officers attempted to arrest him on his arrival at the airport.

Lee Ryan court case
Lee Ryan was found guilty in January of racially aggravated assault for drunkenly telling a black flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’ in July last year (PA)

He was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member, while pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer by biting him.

But appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Ryan was told it would be “unjust” for him not to be allowed to withdraw the guilty plea after he claimed he received bad advice from his solicitor Mike Rainford.

Keima Payton, representing Ryan, earlier said her client has autistic spectrum disorder and “slow processing skills”, leading to “impairments in understanding what is said to him”, according to a psychological report.

She said text messages sent by Ryan on the day of the hearing showed he was made to feel like he “had to” plead guilty by Mr Rainford, “even though he (Pc Bryett) had me by the neck”.

 

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ryan said he initially chose not to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hearing in November, when he admitted to being drunk on an aircraft, saying: “I didn’t do it. I didn’t bite him. That’s the reason why I pleaded not guilty.”

Describing the moment he pleaded guilty at a second hearing in January, when a trial was due to start, he said: “I couldn’t believe the words coming out of my mouth.

“There was no conviction. It wasn’t true. I was being made to do it.”

Ruling Ryan could withdraw the plea on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram said: “There is a feature of this case that makes it slightly different.

“Mr Ryan was diagnosed with ADHD. He has subsequently been diagnosed with Asperger’s.

“One of the challenges that people with high-functioning autism can have is slow processing of information and responding inappropriately to what is said.

 

“Mr Ryan was advised. He received that advice as an instruction.

“In these circumstances I am in real doubt as to whether it was an informed admission of guilt or a following of instructions.

“It would be unjust not to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea.”

Ryan entered a second not guilty plea at the hearing and elected to be put on trial.

A decision on whether Ryan will face a trial will be made at a fresh hearing in July.

More in this section

BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry
Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Naomi Watts announces marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup Naomi Watts announces marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup
courtsryanlee ryanblue
Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie

Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more