Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 06:49

Dannii Minogue to ‘play Cupid again’ on new dating show I Kissed A Girl

The Australian singer, sister of Kylie, announced the opening of applications for the new programme in a short video on Monday.
Dannii Minogue to ‘play Cupid again’ on new dating show I Kissed A Girl

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dannii Minogue will be “playing Cupid again” as host of new BBC dating show I Kissed A Girl.

The Australian singer, sister of Kylie, announced the opening of applications for the new programme in a short video on Monday.

I Kissed A Girl is a female version of the UK’s “first ever gay dating show” I Kissed A Boy, which aired on BBC Three in May.

Minogue, who hosted the original show, will return to host the female version.

“I’m coming back to BBC Three to play cupid, but this time for the girls,” Minogue said.

The BBC said: “I Kissed A Girl will serve drama, smash stereotypes and promise more twists and turns than ever.”

I Kissed A Boy saw Minogue welcome 10 single men to Italy in the hope of finding love.

The series concluded on Sunday with a reunion show scheduled for June 11th.

Applications for I Kissed A Girl are open online now.

More in this section

Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’ Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’
Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season
Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career
minogueshowbizbbc threedannii minoguei kissed a boyi kissed a girl
Love Island shakes up launch with girls dared to be truthful and bombshell entry

Love Island shakes up launch with girls dared to be truthful and bombshell entry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more