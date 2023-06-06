Dannii Minogue to ‘play Cupid again’ on new dating show I Kissed A Girl

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dannii Minogue will be “playing Cupid again” as host of new BBC dating show I Kissed A Girl.

The Australian singer, sister of Kylie, announced the opening of applications for the new programme in a short video on Monday.

I Kissed A Girl is a female version of the UK’s “first ever gay dating show” I Kissed A Boy, which aired on BBC Three in May.

Minogue, who hosted the original show, will return to host the female version.

💘 I’m playing cupid again, but this time for the girls! 🏳️‍🌈😍 #IKissedAGirl is coming to @bbcthree. 💋 Interested in taking part? APPLY!!!! https://t.co/IgUn41x8VN pic.twitter.com/WPCxt580kE — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) June 5, 2023

“I’m coming back to BBC Three to play cupid, but this time for the girls,” Minogue said.

The BBC said: “I Kissed A Girl will serve drama, smash stereotypes and promise more twists and turns than ever.”

I Kissed A Boy saw Minogue welcome 10 single men to Italy in the hope of finding love.

The series concluded on Sunday with a reunion show scheduled for June 11th.

Applications for I Kissed A Girl are open online now.