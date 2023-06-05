The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses crowd safety worker mid-performance in Denmark

By Edd Dracott, PA

The 1975’s Matty Healy has kissed a crowd safety worker mid-performance while singing in Denmark, in a moment met with “screaming and cheering” from fans.

Footage shared on social media showed the frontman leaning over to kiss the male festival worker as he knelt at the side of the stage while singing his band’s 2013 hit Robbers at the NorthSide Festival in Aarhus.

the kiss during robbers tonight pic.twitter.com/mL9wR4YGBG — Emilie Christine (@EmChrisL) June 2, 2023

Wearing a high-visibility jacket with the words “crowd safety” on it, the staff member responded to Healy with a smile before kissing him on the neck as the singer pulled him in for a hug a few moments later.

“Legend,” Healy told the crowd on Friday evening.

It has been a tradition for Healy to kiss a fan while performing Robbers, as explained by Emilie Christine who filmed the intimate moment.

“Matty has for a long time been kissing fans from the crowd during the song, but since it has been a while since he last did it, it came as a surprise to most I think,” the 22-year-old, who lives in Aarhus, told the PA news agency.

“The crowd was screaming and cheering because it’s such an iconic part of the performance.”

Emilie Christine, pictured with the set list from Friday’s show, filmed the moment Healy shared a kiss with a festival worker (Emilie Christine/PA)

A “huge, huge” 1975 fan, Emilie saw the 1975 for the first time in January in London and will be attending another gig next month from the band, who formed in Wilmslow, Cheshire in 2002.

“I don’t think the kiss adds or takes from their performance necessarily,” Ms Christine added.

“It’s cool and fun when it does happen but they are just as interesting, entertaining and important without it.”

After the show Ms Christine pictured herself with the set list from the 1975 performance which she was “lucky enough” to acquire.