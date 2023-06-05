Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 14:55

The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses crowd safety worker mid-performance in Denmark

The frontman leaned over to kiss the male festival worker as he knelt at the side of the stage at a festival in Aarhus.
The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses crowd safety worker mid-performance in Denmark

By Edd Dracott, PA

The 1975’s Matty Healy has kissed a crowd safety worker mid-performance while singing in Denmark, in a moment met with “screaming and cheering” from fans.

Footage shared on social media showed the frontman leaning over to kiss the male festival worker as he knelt at the side of the stage while singing his band’s 2013 hit Robbers at the NorthSide Festival in Aarhus.

Wearing a high-visibility jacket with the words “crowd safety” on it, the staff member responded to Healy with a smile before kissing him on the neck as the singer pulled him in for a hug a few moments later.

“Legend,” Healy told the crowd on Friday evening.

It has been a tradition for Healy to kiss a fan while performing Robbers, as explained by Emilie Christine who filmed the intimate moment.

“Matty has for a long time been kissing fans from the crowd during the song, but since it has been a while since he last did it, it came as a surprise to most I think,” the 22-year-old, who lives in Aarhus, told the PA news agency.

“The crowd was screaming and cheering because it’s such an iconic part of the performance.”

Emilie Christine, pictured with the set list from Friday’s show, filmed the moment Healy shared a kiss with a festival worker (Emilie Christine/PA)

A “huge, huge” 1975 fan, Emilie saw the 1975 for the first time in January in London and will be attending another gig next month from the band, who formed in Wilmslow, Cheshire in 2002.

“I don’t think the kiss adds or takes from their performance necessarily,” Ms Christine added.

“It’s cool and fun when it does happen but they are just as interesting, entertaining and important without it.”

After the show Ms Christine pictured herself with the set list from the 1975 performance which she was “lucky enough” to acquire.

More in this section

Caroline Flack’s mother: Schofield now realises what my daughter went through Caroline Flack’s mother: Schofield now realises what my daughter went through
Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall says character no longer dominates her career
Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode
musicshowbizdenmarkhealyaarhusthe 1975matty healy
Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season

Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more