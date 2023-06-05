Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 09:50

Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season

A semi-professional footballer who is deaf in one ear and a model who has appeared in a Burna Boy music video are among the new cast.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Love Island is returning with a batch of new contestants set to make their dramatic entrance into the villa in Majorca on Monday.

The 10th series of the ITV dating show will see broadcaster Maya Jama present her first eight-week summer series after taking over from Laura Whitmore for the last winter series in South Africa.

Among the contestants is 24-year-old Tyrique Hyde, a semi-professional footballer from Essex, who is deaf in one ear, musical theatre performer Molly Marsh, 21, from Doncaster, and 23-year-old model Ella Thomas, from Glasgow, who has appeared in a Burna Boy music video.

They will be joined by Jess Harding, 22, an aesthetics practitioner from London, estate agent Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin, and gas engineer Mitchel Taylor, 26, from Sheffield.

Completing the line-up are Mehdi Edno, 26, from Bordeaux in France, beautician Ruchee Gurung, 24, from Sutton, Surrey, business development executive George Fensom, 24, from Bedford, and business owner Andre Furtado, 21, from Dudley.

Ahead of the first episode, fans were given the chance to vote on the Love Island app for which contestants will be paired up, with the results expected to be revealed during Monday evening’s episode.

ITV recently confirmed that contestants will have to disable their social media accounts while on the show to protect both them and their families – a policy which was introduced during the last winter series.

As part of the broadcaster’s duty of care policies, islanders will again complete video training and guidance across a range of topics including “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” after the last summer series prompted thousands of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Many of the complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” by some islanders, although they were not upheld.

Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack, who was a finalist on the show last year, are joining as regular panellists on Love Island’s Aftersun programme.

The show has once again partnered with eBay as its series sponsor to help “fight against fast fashion” by stocking the islanders’ wardrobe with pre-loved clothing from the site.

In addition, this year features an “eBay chute” which will allow the contestants to return their clothes so they can be relisted on the website.

The bathrooms also boast a message from the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel reminding them to check their chest for lumps and bumps which could be a sign of the disease.

