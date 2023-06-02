Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 06:50

Star of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out Jacky Oh dies at the age of 32

Oh was part of the US sketch comedy and rap battle improv game, created and hosted by Nick Cannon, for five seasons.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jacky Oh, star of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, has died at the age of 32, it has been announced.

A statement from BET media paid tribute to the “loving friend and beloved colleague” on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a BET Media Group spokesperson said.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

The statement was shared on Wild ‘N Out’s official Instagram page, though no further details were released.

