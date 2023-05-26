Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 19:12

Lewis Capaldi scores fastest-selling album of the year so far

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is said to be the biggest album opening of any week, since Taylor Swift released Midnights in October 2022.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lewis Capaldi’s newest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, has outsold the rest of the official album chart top 20 combined to become the fastest selling album of the year so far.

According to the Official Charts Company, it surpassed the previous biggest opening week of the year, which was made by Ed Sheeran’s album – (Subtract) and outperformed Capaldi’s 2019 album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

This week, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent totalled an excess of 95,000 chart units, while Capaldi’s previous album had only mounted 89,000 chart units in its first week of release.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Capaldi said: “What doth profit a man if he gains the world, but loses his soul? A f****** number one album, baby!

Lewis Capaldi's album has gone to number one on the charts
Lewis Capaldi poses with his Official Number 1 Album Award for Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. Photo: Official Charts Company handout. 

“Thank you very much if you went out there and got the album this week. Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is number one on the official albums chart.

“Beautiful stuff! Thank you everybody, I love you so much. Fastest-selling album of the year…it feels good!

“Thanks very much, guys – I’ll see you out there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jraj55COoh8

“Lots of shows, lots of smiles, lots of high fives. It means the world, I love you so much.”

Sitting at number two in the albums chart this week is Take Me Back To Eden by Sleep Token, which is followed by Def Leppard/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s album Drastic Symphonies.

Ed Sheeran’s newest album Subtract has placed fourth in the albums chart, while Harry’s House by Harry Styles sits fifth.

Capaldi also appears on the singles chart this week, with song Wish You The Best sitting at number three.

David Kushner’s song Daylight, sits at number two on the charts behind the number one single Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

According to the Official Charts Company, Capaldi has claimed the biggest album opening of any week since Taylor Swift released her album Midnights in October 2022.

Upon its release, Midnights immediately broke a string of records and became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

content warning
