Britney Spears says time heals all wounds after mother’s visit

Lynne Spears is an author and is divorced from Jamie Spears.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Britney Spears has said “time heals all wounds” following her “sweet mama” arriving on her “doorstep yesterday after three years”.

The American singer-songwriter and megastar recently returned to  music for the first time in six years when she released Hold Me Closer with Sir Elton John last year.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Spears wrote: “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Her mother, Lynne Spears, is an author who has written the memoir Through The Storm: A Real Story Of Fame And Family In A Tabloid World about her daughters, Britney and Jamie Lynn, being in the spotlight.

She is divorced from Jamie Spears and has had no role in the conservatorship placed on Spears.

The complex legal arrangement, started in 2008, allowed Jamie to control the freedom and finances of Spears.

The 41-year-old singer fought to end her conservatorship – a legal arrangement that is usually reserved for the very ill or old – which after 13 years in November 2021 was terminated by a judge in Los Angeles.

Shortly before its termination, Lynne applied for payments of more than $600,000 from her daughter’s estate for costs incurred during the process.

However, she later reportedly dropped the case.

