Jade Jagger and boyfriend due in court over alleged police assault in Ibiza

Gerard Couzens

Jade Jagger and her boyfriend are appearing before a judge this morning over an alleged police assault following two nights in custody.

The pair were due to be driven in a police van the short distance from Ibiza’s National Police headquarters to an island courthouse for the hearing.

Police arrested jewellery designer Jagger, 51, and her new lover Anthony Hinkson on Wednesday night.

They were formally questioned by detectives on Thursday following a night in a police cell and are understood to have spent a second night in police custody ahead of their court transfer this morning.

Police have not formally named them or released an official statement about the incident, which led to 31-year-old Mr Hinkson being pinned to the ground and arrested before his girlfriend was held just after 9pm on Wednesday following an earlier row in trendy Ibiza Old Town restaurant La Oliva.

However, police sources have confirmed a man and woman were arrested after an alleged assault on officers who responded to calls of an English-speaking male acting aggressively towards restaurant staff who refused to serve him any more drinks and asked him to leave.

Police on the island confirmed early on Friday morning: “The detainees arrested on Wednesday night will go to court today.”

No charges

Neither Jagger, the daughter of musician Mick Jagger, or her boyfriend have been charged with any crime under Spanish law, as is normal in Spain where formal charges are only laid shortly before trial.

Police arrested them on suspicion of committing the crime of ‘atentado contra la autoridad’, which covers offences ranging from resisting arrest to assaulting an officer.

People found guilty of such an offence can face prison sentences of one to four years in Spain as well as fines.

Jail sentences of two years or less are normally suspended in Spain for first-time offenders.

It will now be up to an investigating judge to decide what sort of charge the police accusations against Jagger and her lover merit.

It was not immediately clear this morning if the case will be dealt with by way of a speedy trial.

The other most likely option would be for the judge to release the jewellery designer and her partner on bail following a behind-closed-door court quiz, pending an ongoing criminal investigation.

If that occurs the judge could attach conditions to the release that might include a ban on leaving Ibiza and the obligation to sign on at court every month or fortnight.