Tom Cruise dives back into danger in new Mission: Impossible trailer

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Tom Cruise can be seen putting his life on the line in a new trailer for the highly anticipated latest edition in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The Hollywood star returns to the character of Ethan Hunt for the seventh film of the series, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is due out in cinemas in July.

Among the high-octane stunts in the action-packed clip, Hunt rides a motorcycle off a cliff and engages in a knife fight on top of a speeding train.

It opens with Hunt riding through a forest to the precipice of a mountain as a voiceover by Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), says: “Our lives are the sum of our choices and we cannot escape the past.

“Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you, dearly.”

As images of military weapons and missile explosions flash, another voiceover says: “The world is changing. Truth is vanishing. War is coming.”

The trailer also offers a closer look at the film’s antagonist, played by Esai Morales.

He taunts Ethan, saying: “It’s been a long time, friend. You have no idea the power I represent. It knows your story, and how it ends.”

Ethan’s passion for the mission is also heard as he tells agent Luther Stickell, played by Ving Rhames, and Benji Dunn, portrayed by Simon Pegg: “Your life will always matter more to me than my own.

“None of our lives can matter more than this mission,” says Luther to which Ethan replies: “I don’t accept that.”

High-speed car chases and fist fights abound and the 141-second clip keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the end when Ethan is hanging on by a thread as a train carriage nosedives into water below.

The film will see Ethan and his IMF team embark on their “most dangerous mission yet” as they track down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise on the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby will also star in the film.

The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The second part of the film is expected to arrive next year as both parts were pushed back due to the Covid pandemic.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be released in cinemas on July 11th.