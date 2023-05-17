Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 15:35

Harry and Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi — spokesperson

Harry's spokesperson said the pursuit lasted "over two hours"
Harry and Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi — spokesperson

Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for Harry said on Wednesday.

It occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work.

Pictures that have appeared on social media have shown Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a taxi.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

Harry has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris. -Reuters

More in this section

Emily Maitlis ‘completely hands-off’ over Netflix film about Andrew interview Emily Maitlis ‘completely hands-off’ over Netflix film about Andrew interview
The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’ The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’
Award-winning director aims to show new perspective on The Troubles Award-winning director aims to show new perspective on The Troubles
usharrymeghandoria raglandprince harrypaparazzimeghan markelbritian
Nick Jonas would ‘love’ to make music for Bollywood films

Nick Jonas would ‘love’ to make music for Bollywood films

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more