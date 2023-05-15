Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 20:24

Jamie Foxx to front new gameshow following recent unspecified medical incident

The actor and comedian, 55, will front the new music-guessing game, titled We Are Family, for the US network Fox alongside his daughter Corinne.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamie Foxx has been announced as the host of a new US game show days after his family confirmed he has been discharged from hospital.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian, 55, will front the new music-guessing game, titled We Are Family, for network Fox alongside his daughter Corinne.

The show will see non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member.

Members of a studio audience will attempt to guess the identity of the celebrity that the performer is related to in a bid to win up to 100,000 dollars (£80,000).

Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.

The news was teased by Foxx’s daughter last week in an update on her father’s health.

Ms Foxx said in a statement that her father had been out of hospital “for weeks” and was “recuperating”.

Last month it was revealed that the actor had experienced an unspecified medical incident, leading to speculation about his health on social media.

Graham Norton Show – London
In her statement, posted to her Instagram story on Friday, Ms Foxx said it was “sad” to see how the media had “run wild” with news surrounding her father’s condition.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” the statement read.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Foxx had previously shared a message to his fans on social media saying he appreciated “all the love” and was “feeling blessed”.

