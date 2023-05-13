Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 09:43

Jamie Foxx has been out of hospital ‘for weeks’, says family

In a new statement the family said it was ‘sad’ to see how the media ‘runs wild’, following online rumours surrounding the US actor’s health
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jamie Foxx has been out of hospital “for weeks” and is “recuperating”, the US actor’s family has said.

In a statement posted on his daughter’s Instagram on Friday, the family said it was “sad” to see how the media “runs wild”, following online rumours surrounding Foxx’s health.

Foxx’s family revealed on social media last month that he was being treated with “great care” following an unspecified medical incident.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner previously shared a message to fans on Instagram saying he appreciated “all the love” and was “feeling blessed”.

Just Mercy UK Special Screening – London
Jamie Foxx (PA)

A post on Corinne Foxx’s Instagram story on Friday read: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

The post added that the family had an “exciting work announcement” coming next week.

Jeremy Renner, Vin Diesel and Mary J Blige were among the famous faces who sent well-wishes to Foxx following the “medical complication”.

The unspecified incident reportedly took place in Atlanta, Georgia, where the actor was filming his new action comedy movie Back In Action, which will see Cameron Diaz come out of her acting retirement.

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before she retired.

Foxx is also known for films including Django, Collateral and Ray.

