Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 12:48

Dolly Parton steals the show at the 2023 ACM Awards with eye-catching outfits

The Jolene singer, known for her energetic and gregarious nature, made several changes throughout the night.
By Naomi Clarke and Mike Bedigan, PA reporters

Dolly Parton took centre stage at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards as she co-hosted the star-studded event alongside Garth Brooks.

The Jolene singer, known for her energetic and gregarious nature, made several eye-catching outfit changes throughout the night.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Arrivals
Priscilla Block, left, and Dolly Parton arrive at the awards (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

The 77-year-old American country music veteran set the bar high for herself as she arrived in a dazzling long-sleeve pewter jumpsuit at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

It featured glittering, detailed beading along the bodice and sleeves with a glistening fringe running along the waistline and on the outer seam of the trousers.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Parton speak on stage (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Parton performed a quick change before opening the show, donning an off-the-shoulder dress and nude peep-toe heels for the occasion.

The figure-hugging dress boasted a lime green base, a host of decorative flowers and a black fishnet cutout on the side.

She swept her signature blonde locks into an updo for her opening alongside Brooks, who wore an all-black suit and matching cowboy hat.

Their opening also saw them wheel out a goat in a small wagon.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
The ceremony was held in Texas (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Later in the evening, Parton paid tribute to traditional country styling as she paired denim blue jeans with a chocolate brown lace-up corset and an elegant chiffon long jacket.

The pieces all co-ordinated with brown cutouts and turquoise-toned embellishments, including matching rings and drop earrings.

She added some ginger tones to her blonde hair for the look, as well as a brown cowboy hat to tie it all together.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Parton performed as well as hosted (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Parton sang Precious Memories in the middle of the show while wearing a sparkly lilac dress with strap and stud detailing.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
The singer performed her new track World On Fire (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She closed out the show with her first live performance of World On Fire, the lead original track of her first rock album, due for release in November.

Titled Rockstar, the 30-track album features collaborations from numerous rock and roll legends including Sir Elton John, Sting, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

Parton appeared on stage for the performance in a billowing skirt featuring a map of the world.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Parton’s first rock album is due for release in November (Chris Pizzello/AP)

During the song, she shed the skirt to reveal an all-black trouser suit which had silver embellishments along the leg and on the long, black coat.

She also wore a black and silver cross necklace and her blonde hair was styled in curls around her face.

