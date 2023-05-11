Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 10:27

Michael Bublé among the guests on Friday's Late Late Show

The Canadian singer will join Ryan Tubridy ahead of his concerts at the 3Arena
Canadian singer Michael Bublé will be the standout guest on this week's Late Late Show.

With 75 million album sales, Bublé will perform on this Friday's show and have a catch-up with Ryan Tubridy ahead of his two sold out shows at the 3Arena.

Tubridy will also be joined by seven-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who will share stories from his remarkable career, covering his battle with addiction and crippling anxiety, and why he is still hungry as ever for success.

Ahead of RTÉ's new thriller Clean Sweep, star of the show Charlene McKenna will discuss her character's role as a suburban housewife who has a dark and deadly past, moving from the mad streets of Manhattan to Monaghan, and having a lockdown wedding.

Former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon, comedian Rory O'Connor and governor of Mountjoy Prison Edward Mullins will also feature, discussing the upcoming series Gaelic in the Joy, which will see prisoners participating in a rehabilitation programme put through their paces in preparation for an opportunity to play at Croke Park.

Music will come from The Tumbling Paddies, with their version of a song made famous by The Pogues.

