Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 08:57

Chris Pratt shares behind-scenes moments from last Guardians Of The Galaxy film

The actor shared pictures and videos of the cast on set via social media.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has commemorated the release of the third Guardians Of The Galaxy by sharing a number of pictures and videos of his cast mates on set during filming.

The final instalment in the Marvel franchise sees Pratt reprise his role as Star-Lord Peter Quill in the blockbuster, alongside Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 was released in the UK on Wednesday and in the US on Friday.

On Twitter, Pratt shared a video of Gillan and Saldana, dressed in their respective characters Nebula and Gamora, dancing to We Are Family by Sister Sledge before their stunt doubles also appear on-screen.

The 43-year-old also shared a photo of director James Gunn carrying him in his arms, a picture of all the cast dressed in their characters on set and a video panning around the set.

Pratt captioned the Twitter post: “Today’s the day! I am SO pumped for all of you to experience the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

“All I can say is, thank you to all our friends and fans who made this so fun.

“The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without any of you. I’ll forever be grateful. #GOTGVol3.”

