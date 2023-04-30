Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 21:09

‘Love is everything’ – Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 35 years of marriage

They married in 1988 and have had one of the longest marriages in Hollywood.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have celebrated 35 years of marriage with a yellow-frosted cake.

The acting couple, who married in 1988 and have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood, marked their Coral wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Posting on Instagram, Wilson wrote: “35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything.”

The 66-year-old actress and producer, known for 1999’s Runaway Bride and Hanks-starring 1993 romantic comedy Sleepless In Seattle, also shared a pictured of them together smiling.

In the image, two-time Oscar-winning actor Hanks appears to be trying to show her the cake, which has; “happy anniversary” written on it.

The 66-year-old actor shares two sons with Wilson and has two children from a previous marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Celebrities including actress Jennifer Garner and Oscar-winner Julianne Moore and Call Me Maybe singer Carly Rae Jepsen offered their congratulations to Hanks and Wilson on the social media site.

13 Going On 30 star Garner wrote: “Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations!”

Hanks, who took home Academy Awards with leading actor roles for Philadelphia in 1993 and the following year for Forrest Gump, recently starred in the drama A Man Called Otto, which was produced by Wilson.

The film follows Otto Anderson – played by Hanks – a disgruntled man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife before his life changes with the arrival of a new family to his street.

Hanks also starred last year in the biographical film Elvis, opposite Bafta-winning actor Austin Butler, and in Pinocchio as Geppetto.

