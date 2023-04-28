Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in good spirits promoting Ted Lasso series

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Emmy award-winning actors Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham joined the cast of Ted Lasso at London’s Battersea Power Station ahead of the final episode of series three.

Sudeikis, who plays the eponymous coach of fictional side AFC Richmond, and Waddingham who plays the football club owner Rebecca Welton, appeared in good spirits while promoting the popular Apple TV+ show.

The pair were joined by their castmates Brendan Hunt, who plays Lasso’s loyal sidekick Coach Beard, Brett Goldstein who plays surly football captain Roy Kent, and Cristo Fernandez, who appears as happy-go-lucky striker Dani Rojas.

Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, Cristo Fernandez, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, Nick Mohammed and Brendan Hunt attending a photocall for season three of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, at Battersea Power Station in London (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Nick Mohammed, who plays former assistant coach turned arch-rival Nathan Shelley and James Lance, who plays sports journalist Trent Crimm, were also pictured on Friday afternoon alongside Billy Harris and Kola Bokinni who play AFC Richmond footballers in the show.

The multi-award winning series follows American football coach Lasso as he tackles the English soccer league at struggling club AFC Richmond.

It has won multiple accolades at major US award shows including the Emmys, Screen Actors Guild awards and Golden Globes.

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt from Ted Lasso (Ian West/PA)

Last year, Ted Lasso equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods for the second year in a row.

The series also won British comedian and actor Goldstein an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

In March, Sudeikis and his castmates made a guest appearance at a White House press briefing to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

They later sat down with US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to discuss matters of mental health further, following the release of the third season of Ted Lasso – which has been widely acclaimed for its positive messages.

Ted Lasso season three finale airs on May 31st on Apple TV+.